Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 9

JANES TAKES FIFTH, MANDAN DUO 2ND

Legacy’s Anthony Janes won the consolation championship in singles play at the North Dakota state boys tennis tournament on Saturday in Minot.

Janes, a senior, defeated Kellen Johnson of Grand Forks Red River 6-2, 6-3 in the fifth-place match on Friday after eliminating Mason Christensen of West Fargo Sheyenne 6-2, 6-3 earlier in the day in the consolation semis.

Janes opened the tournament with a win over Kasen Bear of WFS before falling in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Grand Forks Red River’s Saylor Kuenzel in the quarterfinals on Friday. Janes reeled off three straight wins to take fifth. Kuenzel ended up finishing third.

Ethan Raan of West Fargo Sheyenne won the singles title, beating Espen Schneider of Red River in the finals.

Mandan’s doubles team of Karter Hatzenbuhler and Brady Hebling finished as state runners-up.

Hatzenbuhler and Helbling won three straight matches to reach the final before falling 6-4 6-0 to the Grand Forks Central duo of Evan Panzer and Cole Wilber, 6-4, 6-0.

BISON HANG ON

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TaMerik Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards and three touchdowns and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat Indiana State 31-26 on Saturday.

Williams ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns when the Bison (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) passed the Sycamores (1-4, 0-2), taking a 24-20 lead on Williams' third TD run.

Cam Miller's 10-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis in the fourth quarter gave the Bison an 11-point cushion they would need after Cade Chambers threw a fade to Dante Hendrix to get the Sycamores within five with two minutes left. NDSU then recovered an onside kick.

Chambers finished with 162 yards passing and two scores and ran for another. Justin Dinka rushed for a career-high 156 yards on nine carries, including an 82-yard score, and Dante Hendrix added 109 yards receiving on seven catches, including two TDs. The Sycamores’ four touchdowns were one more than they had on offense all season.