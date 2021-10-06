 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 7
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 7

MINERS, LOBOES REMAIN NO. 1 IN CLASS B POLLS

Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain on top of the Class B football polls this week.

The Miners (7-0) got 15 of the 16 first-place votes to top the Class B 11-man poll with 78 points.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (6-1) received the other first-place vote and moved up to No. 2, with Langdon-Edmore-Munich (6-1) slipping one spot to No. 3.

Kindred (6-1) and Velva-Garrison (6-0) round out the top five.

Harvey-Wells County (5-2) and Bowman County (6-1) received votes in the balloting.

In Class B nine-man, the Loboes (7-0) remain the unanimous No. 1, with New Salem-Almont (7-0) and Cavalier following.

Divide County (7-0) moved up one spot to No. 4, while Nelson County (7-0) moved into the poll at No. 5.

Hettinger-Scranton (6-1) and South Border (6-1) are among the teams receiving votes.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

