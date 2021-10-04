 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 5
NELSON EARNS NSIC HONOR

University of Mary quarterback Logan Nelson has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Offensive Player of the Week.

Nelson, a senior from Billings, Mont., went 24-of-34 for 434 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs, in the Marauders' 49-42 win over Northern State last Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D.

Nelson is the first U-Mary player to earn weekly NSIC offensive honors since the 2014 season.

The Marauders (2-3) host 19th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth (4-1) Saturday at 2 p.m.

