Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 5

NELSON EARNS NSIC HONOR
University of Mary quarterback Logan Nelson has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Offensive Player of the Week.
Nelson, a senior from Billings, Mont., went 24-of-34 for 434 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs, in the Marauders' 49-42 win over Northern State last Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D.
Nelson is the first U-Mary player to earn weekly NSIC offensive honors since the 2014 season.
The Marauders (2-3) host 19th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth (4-1) Saturday at 2 p.m.
