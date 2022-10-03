Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 4

FORKNELL, KOPF EARN NSIC HONORS

Jesse Forknell has been named the Northern Sun Offensive Player of the Week and Ian Kopf has been named special teams player of the week in the NSIC.

Making his first start, Forknell completed 18 of 30 passes with three second-half touchdown passes in the University of Mary's 27-26 overtime win over Northern State on Saturday.

Kopf blocked two extra-point kicks, the second setting the Marauders up for the win in overtime.

The Marauders (1-4) play at Minnesota-Duluth (3-2) Saturday at noon.