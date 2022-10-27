Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 28

KITTNER EARNS NATIONAL HONOR

While the University of Mary continues a frustrating season, some accolades flowed the way of senior wide receiver and kick returner Danny Kittner.

After previously being named Northern Sun Special Teams Player of the Week, Kittner was awarded the same title, Special Teams Player of the Week, by the website D2Football.com.

It is Kittner's second time earning honors from the website, as he was previously named their Offensive Player of the Week in U-Mary's 2021 season finale after breaking school records in single-game catches (19) and yardage (284) while tying the mark for touchdowns (four).

Mary looks to get their season back on track Saturday with a road game at Concordia-St. Paul.

TWINS HIRE NEW ATHLETIC TRAINER

The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday that they have hired Nick Paparesta as their new head athletic trainer.

After several years filled with injuries to key players, the Twins decided to move on from their previous training staff, and Paparesta is part of the new staff brought on board by the Twins' brain trust.

Paparesta's previous experience includes spending the last 12 seasons with the Oakland A's and some time in the Tampa Bay organization.