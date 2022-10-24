Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 25

KITTNER WINS NSIC WEEKLY AWARD
University of Mary All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner has been named the Northern Sun's Special Teams Player of the Week.
Kittner had 236 return yards, including a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, in the Marauders' 40-38 loss to MSU-Moorhead on Saturday at the Bowl.
In the game, Kittner set a team record with 381 all-purpose yards and also became the NSIC's all-time leader in receptions (278) and receiving yards (3,498).
The Marauders (1-7) play at Concordia-St. Paul (0-8) on Saturday at noon.