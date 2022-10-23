Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 24

MYSTICS SWEEP PIONEERS IN QUARTERFINALS

The Bismarck State Mystics volleyball team got some revenge for how last season ended Sunday, sweeping Miles Community College 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-14) at the Armory Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore Reile Payne had 15 kills and a pair of aces as the Mystics knocked out a Pioneers team that shocked Bismarck State and the rest of Region XIII by eliminating the top-seeded Mystics 3-1 in last year’s region tournament.

Other big contributors to the victory were sophomore setter Cam Beasley, who had 38 assists, four aces and nine digs, and Paige McAllister, who had 10 kills, a dig, and 2.5 blocks.

Bismarck State’s record improves to 29-3 with the win, while Miles’ record falls to 2-23.

The Mystics now advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against the team they swept out of last year’s quarterfinals, Dawson Community College (12-18). Dawson advanced to this year’s semifinals match with a 3-2 defeat of Williston State.

First serve for the Dawson-Bismarck State match on Wednesday is set for 7 p.m.

MARAUDERS EXTEND WINNING STREAK WITH OT GOAL

The University of Mary put their program-high winning streak on the line Sunday against Utah State and emerged with a 2-1 overtime win, extending the run to 33 games.

A game-laden schedule has Mary working hard for its wins this season as the team prepares for its leap to the ACHA’s top division next season. This year, Mary’s four overtime games are just one shy of matching their total of games that went to overtime or beyond from last season.

Sunday, it was Jack Dapron and Kyle Hayden that got the Marauders to overtime, as Dapron scored Mary’s lone regulation goal in the second period and Hayden stopped 16 of 17 Utah State shots faced in regulation.

Utah State tied the game midway through the third on a goal by Ben Carlson, and the teams kept the game level at one until the extra session.

Marauders all-time leading scorer Alex Flicek provided the heroics on Sunday, beating Aggies goalie Titan Anderson high after finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Seth Cushing in the three-on-three five-minute overtime, with the goal coming at the 1:07 mark.

The Marauders will look to continue their winning streak next weekend as they make a run through Montana. They’ll start a three-game weekend with a game against the University of Montana on Thursday, then close out the road trip with a pair of games against Montana State Friday and Saturday. All three games are scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start time.

MARAUDERS SNAP LOSING STREAK, NEAR PLAYOFF BERTH

The University of Mary women’s soccer team earned a badly-needed win Sunday, snapping a two-game skid with a 1-0 shutout win against Minnesota-Crookston.

Sunday’s lone goal came not four minutes in, with Kendra Park scoring her seventh goal of the season while being assisted by teammates Tara Young and MaLiah Burke, and the Marauders held on from there.

U-Mary goalkeeper Madisyn Waltman faced just two shots in her 90 minutes in net, while Minnesota-Crookston goalie Kathryn Brainerd stopped six of the seven shots the Marauders accurately put on her net.

Minnesota-Crookston’s Morgan Laplante was the lone recipient of a yellow card, with the caution coming midway through the first half.

Needing a win or a tie to make the NSIC tournament, Mary hosts in-state rival Minot State Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Marauders will make the playoffs with either a win or tie against the Beavers, or a tie or loss by Winona State against Upper Iowa.