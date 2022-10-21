Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 22

GOPHERS RALLY, TOP UND IN OT

Mason Nevers scored the game-tying goal with 84 seconds left in regulation, and Matthew Knies struck 21 seconds into overtime as No. 1-ranked Minnesota rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory over No. 7 North Dakota on Friday night.

Jake Schmaltz got North Dakota on the board early, tipping one in at 4:23 off an assist from Ty Farmer.

The Gophers evened it up late in the second period, but UND responded just 47 seconds later to regain the lead.

Jackson LaCombe scored the equalizer at 18:37, but a Riese Gaber power-play tally at 19:24 gave North Dakota a 2-1 lead going into the third.

Nevers’ extra-attacker goal with the Gophers’ net empty evened it up at 2-2 at 18:36 and forced overtime.

Drew DeRidder stopped 35 of 38 shots he faced in goal for UND.

The two teams will wrap up their non-conference series on Saturday night at Mariucci Arena.