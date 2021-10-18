Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 19

MYSTICS RANKED 20TH IN POLL

The Bismarck State College volleyball team is ranked 20th in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.

The Mystics (23-3) host a quarterfinal game of the Region XIII tournament on Sunday. The semifinals are Oct. 27 and finals Oct. 31. BSC would host both games if it advances.

BSC COMPETES IN MCAC CLAY MEET

The Bismarck State College Clay Target team won the Blue Division of the MCAC. The league championship will be held today in Alexandria, Minn.

The Mystics finished with a score of 968.50, topped by William Gebhardt (2nd), Cade Steffan (3rd) and Daniel Murray (5th). Jenna Thompson (2nd) and Kaitlyn Metzger (7th) led the way in the women's competition.

The Mystics are coached by Darryl Howard, Jason Lueder and Eric Thompson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.