Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 16

AREA SPORTS

SATCHELL PAIGE BOBBLEHEAD AVAILABLE

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a Satchel Paige bobblehead wearing a Bismarck uniform.

Paige is featured wearing the uniform colors he played in during the 1935 season where he played in Bismarck. The bobblehead series is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 250. They can be ordered only at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com. Cost is $35 plus $8 shipping and handling. A set of five can be purchased for $155.

Paige was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971. Paige pitched for 10 Negro League teams, compiling a record of 100-50. He debuted in 1926 in the Negro Leagues. He finished his career in the Major Leagues with the St. Louis Browns in 1953.

FARGO, WEST FARGO PROHIBITING FANS

Fans will not be allowed to attend athletic events at Fargo Public Schools or West Fargo Public Schools beginning on Friday.

Only team members and essential personnel will be allowed to attend games at Fargo Davies, Fargo North, Fargo South, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne.