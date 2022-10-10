 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 11

MYSTICS SWEEP AWAY NDSCS

Jenna Rust had 11 kills and Camaryn Beasley 37 assists for Bismarck State College in its 3-0 win over North Dakota State College of Science Monday night.

The Mystics, who improved to 10-1 in Mon-Dak play and 24-2 overall, stretched their winning streak to 12 with the sweep.

Eden Schlinger had 24 digs for BSC, which avenged its only Mon-Dak loss of the season by beating the Wildcats (9-2, 17-3). 

The Mystics are back in action Wednesday, playing at Lake Region State in Devils Lake.

UND'S JANDRIC EARNS AWARD

North Dakota's Chris Jandric has been named the NCHC's Defenseman of the Week.

Jandric, a graduate senior from George, British Columbia, had four assists in UND's weekend sweep of Holy Cross.

The third-ranked Fighting Hawks (2-0) host seventh-ranked Quinnipiac on Friday and Saturday. 

Minnesota-Duluth scored the first 21 points and the last 14 in a 49-14 victory over the University of Mary on Saturday at Malosky Stadium.

