Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 11

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

DICKINSON STATE REMAINS UNBEATEN

DICKINSON – Drew Boedecker threw for 204 yards as Dickinson State defeated Dakota State 23-3 on Saturday in North Star Athletic Association football.

Boedecker connected with Tyger Frye on a 7-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to put the Blue Hawks up 10-0.

Jeremiah Payne booted three field goals – from 27, 28 and 37 yards – for Dickinson State (5-0). Derek Tabor added a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Hawks piled up 352 yards of total offense while limiting the Trojans (1-3) to 236.

Riley Linder led Dickinson State with 47 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Alce Lovegren added 33 yards on six carries and Tabor carried eight times for 23 yards. Jaret Lee caught six passes for 98 yards.

Torren Devericks completed 21 of 45 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions for the Trojans. He also led the Trojans on the ground with 37 yards on 14 carries.

