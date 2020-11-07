Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 8

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CENTURY WINS WDA
Century amassed 526.5 points to win the West Region meet in Williston on Saturday.
Minot placed second with 413 points.
Demi Peterson of Williston was named the West Region's Senior Athlete of the Year. Minot's Emily Jensen was named coach of the year.
DSU TOPS PC
DICKINSON – Drew Boedecker threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns as Dickinson State routed Presentation on Saturday in North Star Athletic Association football.
Boedecker completed 14 of 25 passes and connected with Tyger Frye for scoring strikes of 16, 34 and 26 yards to put the Blue Hawks up 52-13 in the third quarter.
Frye caught 10 passes for 172 yards and three TDs for the Blue Hawks, who finished the fall season unbeaten at 9-0 and claimed their sixth consecutive NSAA title.
LIONS' STAFFORD OFF COVID LIST
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play at Minnesota.
Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) on Sunday.
Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford's wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.
Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.
GOPHERS ROUT ILLINI
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for four touchdowns and Tanner Morgan threw for one more and Minnesota beat depleted Illinois 41-14 on Saturday.
Ibrahim now has back-to-back games in which he has scored four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten).
“I think he’s one of the most special backs in America, and when you see him walking down the street, who would think he’s a Big Ten running back?” said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. “He’s not the biggest. He’s not the strongest. He’s not the fastest. But he’s got incredible vision.”
Illinois (0-3, 0-3) had 12 players out due to COVID-19 protocols and was down to fourth-string QB Coran Taylor. Starter Brandon Peters and backup Isaiah Washington are out, and third-string QB Matt Robinson remains unavailable after suffering a leg injury early in the Purdue game last week.
Minnesota outgained Illinois 556 to 287 yards in total offense and led 28-7 at half.
“This was disappointing. They dominated us on both sides of the football,” Lovie Smith said. “We had a couple of takeaways, and that was good. But not much else happened.”
