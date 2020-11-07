Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 8

Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford's wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.

Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.

GOPHERS ROUT ILLINI

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for four touchdowns and Tanner Morgan threw for one more and Minnesota beat depleted Illinois 41-14 on Saturday.

Ibrahim now has back-to-back games in which he has scored four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten).

“I think he’s one of the most special backs in America, and when you see him walking down the street, who would think he’s a Big Ten running back?” said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. “He’s not the biggest. He’s not the strongest. He’s not the fastest. But he’s got incredible vision.”

Illinois (0-3, 0-3) had 12 players out due to COVID-19 protocols and was down to fourth-string QB Coran Taylor. Starter Brandon Peters and backup Isaiah Washington are out, and third-string QB Matt Robinson remains unavailable after suffering a leg injury early in the Purdue game last week.