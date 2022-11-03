Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 4

KROM SIGNS WITH BISMARCK STATE

With the national signing period open, the Bismarck State volleyball team announced Thursday the commitment of Legacy’s Chelsa Krom to play for the Mystics.

A 6-1 middle hitter with the Sabers, Krom will boost BSC’s defense and give the Mystics yet another blocking threat at the net.

In her final season with Legacy, Krom has 86 kills, a team-high 26.5 blocks, five assists, 31 digs and one ace. Entering the West Region tournament, the Sabers are seeded third after a 16-4 regular season in conference play.

LYNX EXTEND, PROMOTE REEVE

The Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday that they have signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension and elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations.

Exact terms of the contract have yet to be announced.

Reeve has served as the Lynx’s general manager for five years and has been Minnesota’s head coach for 13 years, the longest coaching tenure in WNBA history. Reeve has three WNBA Coach of the Year awards, with the most recent coming in 2020, and was named WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year in 2019.

During her time as head coach of the Lynx, Reeve has won 281 regular season games and 41 playoff games, both of which stand alone at the top of WNBA history. Reeve has guided the Lynx to four WNBA titles, the most recent coming in 2017.

Reeve’s duties aren’t limited to the Lynx; currently serving as coach of the U.S. women’s national team, Reeve guided the squad to a gold medal in the basketball World Cup and earned a bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

MANDAN TAKES MINOT TO FIVE

In the later of two West Region play-in matches Thursday evening, the tenth-seeded Mandan Braves (5-29) pushed hard but ultimately fell to seventh-seeded Minot (14-21) in five sets (13-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 17-15).

The Braves held a 13-7 lead in set five but let the lead slip away and the Majettes closed out the unlikely comeback victory in extra points.

The win over the Braves moves Minot into the West Region quarterfinal round for a matchup against No. 2 Jamestown.

It was only the second match all season Mandan had taken to five sets, with the other being a five-set loss to Watford City on Sept. 22.

Ellie McElvaney did her best to try and carry the Braves through to the quarterfinals, as she led the Braves with 15 kills, 24 digs, a block, an assist and an ace.

WALTERS SETS JAMESTOWN SCORING RECORD

History was made in Jamestown Thursday evening, as senior Mason Walters surpassed Brequan “Q” Tucker for the most points in Jimmies men’s basketball history.

Finishing three assists shy of a triple-double on the evening, Walters led Jamestown to a season-opening 112-84 win over Dickinson State by scoring 24 points, collecting 10 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Walters set the new scoring mark at 18:47 of the second half with a two-point shot, giving himself 1,778 points for his career.