Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 30

LEGACY'S GROSS SIGNS WITH BSC

Asiah Gross of Legacy High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Gross, 5-8 outside hitter, earned All-West Region honors and helped the Sabers to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

She is the daughter of Toby and Jade Gross and plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.

DUTTENHEFER EARNS MVFC HONOR

Mandan High product Jaxon Duttenhefer has been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference's All-Newcomer Team.

The 6-1, 280-pound defensive lineman for North Dakota State, as played in all 11 games this season for the Bison, totaling 24 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He also has three quarterback hurries and forced one fumble.

Third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) hosts Montana (8-4) in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at the Fargodome.

MYSTICS ADD STAHLMAN TO SQUAD

Cooper Stahlman of Laurel, Mont., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play baseball for the Mystics.

An infielder, Stahlman hit .400 with a .608 slugging percentage last season. He had 26 runs batted in and stole 18 bases.

UPPER IOWA LEAVING NSIC

Upper Iowa University will leave the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the Great Lakes Valley Conference after next season.

Upper Iowa, located in Fayette, Iowa, has been a member of the NSIC since 2006 after transitioning from NCAA Division III to Division II in 2003.

In the GLVC, Upper Iowa will join Drury University (Springfield, Mo.), University of Illinois Springfield, University of Indianapolis, Lewis University (Romeoville, Ill.), Maryville University (St. Louis, Mo.), McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.), Missouri University of Science & Technology (Rolla, Mo.), University of Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy University (Quincy, Ill.), Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Mo.), Southwest Baptist University (Bolivar, Mo.), Truman State University (Kirksville, Mo.), and William Jewell College (Liberty, Mo).

The NSIC features 16 universities across the Midwest, including the University of Mary and Minot State.