Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 3

The Fighting Hawks, who received 22 of 35 first-place votes, were in the news last week for the dismissal from the team of freshman defenseman Mitchell Miller after an accusation of bullying from a junior high school classmate in Ohio came to light. Miller also had his NHL rights renounced by the Arizona Coyotes.

Cornell was ranked first in the 2019-20 postseason poll, compiled after the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the virus outbreak. North Dakota was second and Minnesota State was third.

BERGER BULL RANKED NO. 2

Smooth Operator is ranked No. 2 in the PBR World Bull standings heading into the World Finals Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas.

Smooth Operator, the reigning bull of the year, is the top bovine in nine-time Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger's pen in Mandan. Smooth Operator trails Chiseled by only .26 points, 45.56-45.30 heading into the finals.

Berger has 17 bulls that will be competing at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Other Berger bulls in action include 11th-ranked The Right Stuff, 13th-ranked Stretch, and 21st-ranked Sky Harbor.

