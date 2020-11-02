Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 3

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BSC SOFTBALL INKS DLB PITCHER
Brooklyn Benno of Minot has signed with the Bismarck State College women’s softball team.
Benno is a two-time all-region pitcher for Des Lacs-Burlington High School.
“With her great softball IQ and academic success, Brooklyn will be a great leader on and off the field,” said BSC coach Thai Haggin.
UND RANKED NO. 1
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — North Dakota is the consensus No. 1 team in college hockey with the sport set to restart after an eight-month pause due to the pandemic.
The preseason USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, conducted in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, was released Monday. The Fighting Hawks also took the top rank in the USCHO.com poll published last week.
North Dakota was followed by Boston College, Minnesota Duluth, Denver, Minnesota State, Cornell, Massachusetts, Clarkson, Penn State and Ohio State. The Big Ten had four teams ranked in the top 15, with three each for the ECAC, Hockey East and NCHC.
The Fighting Hawks, who received 22 of 35 first-place votes, were in the news last week for the dismissal from the team of freshman defenseman Mitchell Miller after an accusation of bullying from a junior high school classmate in Ohio came to light. Miller also had his NHL rights renounced by the Arizona Coyotes.
Cornell was ranked first in the 2019-20 postseason poll, compiled after the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the virus outbreak. North Dakota was second and Minnesota State was third.
BERGER BULL RANKED NO. 2
Smooth Operator is ranked No. 2 in the PBR World Bull standings heading into the World Finals Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas.
Smooth Operator, the reigning bull of the year, is the top bovine in nine-time Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger's pen in Mandan. Smooth Operator trails Chiseled by only .26 points, 45.56-45.30 heading into the finals.
Berger has 17 bulls that will be competing at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Other Berger bulls in action include 11th-ranked The Right Stuff, 13th-ranked Stretch, and 21st-ranked Sky Harbor.
