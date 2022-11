FOUR MARAUDERS ON NSIC LIST

Mo Malone, Kendra Park, Rio Spruenken and Madisyn Waltman were four of 53 players named to the All-Northern Sun soccer team on Wednesday.

Waltman, a senior goalie, was named for the first time. Malone (defense) and Park (forward), both sophomores, and Spruenken, a freshman midfielder, were picked for the first time. All four were named to the second team.