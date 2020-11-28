 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 29

Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 29

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CURL, BLAIR HELP BADGERS TO WIN

Kennedy Blair posted a shutout and Britta Curl scored a goal as the Wisconsin women’s hockey team defeated Ohio State 5-0 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Curl scored the Badgers’ second goal of the first period, staking Wisconsin to a 2-0 lead.

Blair posted 28 saves in the shutout, including 10 in the second period.

The No. 1-ranked Badgers (1-1) split their season-opening series with the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes (1-1). Blair finished with 33 saves in the season-opening 3-2 loss to OSU on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida QB Kyle Trask widens Heisman Trophy lead
College

Florida QB Kyle Trask widens Heisman Trophy lead

If you believe the latest Heisman Trophy straw polls and betting lines, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is becoming a clearer favorite for college football's most prestigious award. Here's an updated look at how Trask compares to the rest of the field: ___ Kyle Trask, Florida quarterback (seven games) Touchdown passes: 31 (first nationally) Interceptions: 3 Completion percentage: 70.7 ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News