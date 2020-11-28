Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 29

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CURL, BLAIR HELP BADGERS TO WIN
Kennedy Blair posted a shutout and Britta Curl scored a goal as the Wisconsin women’s hockey team defeated Ohio State 5-0 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Curl scored the Badgers’ second goal of the first period, staking Wisconsin to a 2-0 lead.
Blair posted 28 saves in the shutout, including 10 in the second period.
The No. 1-ranked Badgers (1-1) split their season-opening series with the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes (1-1). Blair finished with 33 saves in the season-opening 3-2 loss to OSU on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!