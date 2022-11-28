Area Sports Briefs: Nov 29

EIGHT BISON ON ALL-MVFC TEAM
Eight North Dakota State players have been named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team.
Fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive linemen Cody Mauch and Nash Jensen, defensive end Spencer Waege, linebacker James Kaczor, and safeties Dawson Weber and Michael Tutsie were named to the first team.
Long snapper Hunter Brozio was named to the second team. Running back TaMerik Williams, defensive tackle Will Mostaert and return specialist Jayden Price were named honorable mention.
UND PUTS FIVE ON MVFC TEAM
Five University of North Dakota players have earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.
Running back Tyler Hoosman, wide receiver Bo Belquist, offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli, defensive lineman Ben McNaboe and defensive back C.J. Siegel were named to the second team.
People are also reading…
Linebacker Devon Krzanowski, punter Cade Peterson and quarterback Tommy Schuster were named honorable mention.
UND went 7-5 and lost to Weber State 38-31 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.