Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 25

TAMPA TOPS MARAUDERS IN HAWAII

The University of Tampa remained unbeaten with an 88-65 victory over the University of Mary in Hilo, Hawaii, on Thursday.

The Spartans (5-0) had five players in double figures, led by Sydney Kin with 17 and Melijah Sullvan with 16.

Tampa outscored U-Mary 20-9 in the second quarter to take a 39-28 halftime lead.

Addison Rozell paced the Marauders with 12 points. Megan Zander finished with 11 points and a team-high four rebounds. Ryleigh Wacha added 10 points and Moriku Hakim and Zoe Velde each had seven.

The Marauders (0-2) take on Hawaii-Hilo on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Central.

PEKAS SIGNS WITH MINOT STATE

Tristan Pekas from Hettinger, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Minot State and compete in wrestling for the Beavers.

Pekas, a five-time state qualifier and two-time placer, also participates in football and track and field at Hettinger.

A member of the National Honor Society, he plans to study finance.

