Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 23

FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS NAMED

Quarterbacks Jace Friesz of Flasher and Tucker Schneider from Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter have been named first team all-state in nine-man football.

Friesz led the Bulldogs to the quarterfinals of the 9B playoffs.

Offensive lineman AJ Heins of New Salem-Almont and wide receiver Dylan Rud of New Salem-Almont also were named to the first team. The Holsteins advanced to the 9B semifinals.

State champion LaMoure-Litchville-Marion was represented on the first team by defensive lineman Brock Wendel, linebacker Garrett Hebl and end tight end Colton Ness.

South Border defensive back Seth Wolf was named to the first team.

New Salem-Almont placed to players on the second team in Ty Wolding and Weston Kuhn.

Zack Jalbert and Nathan Kaufman from Mott-Regent, Charlie Bowman from LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Trenton Erbele from Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, James Schumacher from South Border and Connor Andress also earned second-team honors.

UND VOLLEYBALL COACH OUT

North Dakota volleyball coach Jeremiah Tiffin is out as head coach after three seasons.

The Fighting Hawks went 1-29 this season.

Erin Green will serve as interim coach until a new head coach is hired. Assistant coach Steve Rindfleisch also resigned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0