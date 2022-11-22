Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 23

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Tuesday, most local and national results were not available at press time.

Stories from Bismarck's wrestling dual against Legacy and the University of Mary men's basketball game against Minot State can be found online at bismarcktribune.com.

SIEG SIGNS WITH BSC

Taryn Sieg from Anamoose, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Sieg, a middle hitter, was named the Region 6 Senior Athlete of the Year and earned Class B all-state honors.

The daughter of Kathy and Robert Sieg, she plans to study pre-radiologic tech and pre-respiratory therapy.

U-MARY EIGHTH ON NSIC LIST

The University of Mary sits eighth in the NSIC All-Sports Standings with 42 points after the fall season.

Augustana tops with the rankings with 63 points. Minnesota-Mankato is a close second at 62.833.

Full results can be found below in the scoreboard.

THREE BISON UP FOR AWARDS

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke and left tackle Cody Mauch are finalists for the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Additionally, Bison defensive end Spencer Waege is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player of the year.

There are 30 finalists for each award. NDSU had the 2019 Payton Award winner in quarterback Trey Lance and the 2014 Buchanan Award winner in defensive end Kyle Emanuel.