Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 20

BECKER 10TH AT CENTRAL MEET

Alyssa Becker from the University of Mary placed 10th at the NCAA Division II Central Region cross country meet on Saturday in Joplin, Mo.

Becker ran a time of 20:37.44 to lead the Marauders to an 11th-place team finish with 297 points. Augustana (62) won the team title. Pittsburg State (120) was second.

Becker earned all-region honors for the second year in a row, but not automatically qualify for nationals. She is in the running for a potential at-large spot in the meet, which will be held Dec. 3 in Seattle.

Andrijana Fundak (21:37.21) was 35th, Kiran Green (22:18.22) 66th and Kristine Kalthoff (22:43.45) 88th.

Meet winner Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State ran a time of 19:34.75.

The Marauder men finished 14th with a score of 355, topped by Robert White (30:34.50) in 38th place. Dawson Strom (30:43.16) was 48th, Caleb Yokom (31:03.43) 62nd and Guillermo Fregoso (31:35.66) 89th.

Missouri Southern (70) won the meet with three runners in the top 10. Nebraska-Kearney (72) was a close second. Gideon Kimutai (29:09. 31) was the winner from Missouri Southern. Matthew Oglesby (29:19.19) from Pittsburgh State was second.