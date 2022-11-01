Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 2

BEASLEY NAMED MON-DAK MVP

Bismarck State College setter Camaryn Beasley has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Mon-Dak Conference.

Beasley averaged 9.26 sets, 2.57 digs and .68 aces per set in helping the Mystics to a 31-3 record.

Beasley, outside hitter Reile Payne and libero Eden Schlinger were named first-team all-conference. Hitter Jenna Rust was named to the second team. Payne led the conference in kills (356), while Schlinger was second in digs (713). Rust's 258 kills ranked fifth.

Kyle Kuether, coach of the Mystics, was named Mon-Dak Coach of the Year. The 2008 BSC and 2010 NDSU grad is 73-11 in three seasons as coach.

The Mystics face Central Community College (Neb.) on Friday and Saturday in the best-of-three Northwest Plains District Playoff. The winner advances to the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

HARRIS SIGNS WITH BSC VB

Mandan's Piper Harris has signed with the Bismarck State College volleyball team.

Harris, a three-time All-West Region selection and two-time all-state player in high school for the Braves, will play back row for the Mystics.

Harris, who also plays basketball at BSC, is the daughter of Jason and Karri Harris.

"Piper's years of varsity experience and her natural defensive presence in the back row will be a huge asset to the Mystics next fall," said BSC head coach Kyle Kuether.

PRAIRIE WEST CLOSING TODAY

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan will close for the season today.

For more information go to golfmandan.com.