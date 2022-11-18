Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 19

MARAUDERS WIN SEASON OPENER

Treyton Mattern poured in 20 points in 17 minutes in the University of Mary's 91-60 season-opening win over Presentation College Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Century High product made 8 of 9 shots, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Gunner Swanson, a Bismarck High alum, netted 12 points off the bench as the only other player in double figures for the Marauders, who had 14 players score in all.

The Marauders are back at home Tuesday night, kicking off Northern Sun play against rival Minot State at 6 p.m.

BSC ELIMINATED

Bismarck State College’s season came to an end Friday with a 3-1 loss to Muskegon Community College at the NJCAA Division II national volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Mystics leveled the match with a 25-22 win in the second set, but Muskegon took the next two frames, improving to 31-7 on the season. The Mystics finished with a record of 33-5.

Reile Payne had 15 kills and eight digs for BSC. Morgan Wheeler added 11 digs and 10 kills. Cam Beasley registered 41 assists, 11 digs, four kills and three aces.

Reilly Murphy pounded 24 kills for Muskegon.