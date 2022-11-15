Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 16

MARAUDER HOCKEY GAME POSTPONED

The University of Mary's hockey game scheduled for Wednesday against Dakota College-Bottineau has been postponed to Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Marauders (16-2) return to action Sunday at 2 p.m. against Oregon at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. The Ducks are coached by former Marauder Kyler Moore.

BSC ADDS 10 SOFTBALL RECRUITS

Bismarck State College has signed 10 softball recruits, including Alexis Wesson of Century High.

Wesson, an outfielder, hit .410 last season.

Catcher/first base/outfielder Kayme Bartz (Fessenden-Bowden), pitcher/second base/outfield Caeleigh Goodman (Williston), infielder Jadyn Mason (Fessenden-Bowden), catcher/first base Daisy Sparrow (Turtle Lake-Mercer), third base Catie Sinner (Central Cass) and infielder/outfielder Jada Walter (Jamestown) are also in-state recruits.

Also joining the Mystics are pitcher/first base Elin Williams (Pocatello, Idaho), second base Kiye Anderson (Red Deer, Alberta) and first base/pitcher Maryn Jones (Warren, Manitoba).

MANDAN UPGRADING YOUTH DIAMONDS

Mandan's youth baseball diamonds and Faris Fields will be getting upgrades.

Diamond 9 will get a press box, grandstand, dugouts, back stop and fencing and be the field for the JV and Babe Ruth Teams.

Diamond 10 will get a new turf infield. Additionally, a batting cage will be installed between Diamonds 9 and 10.

Mandan Park District has committed $500,00 for upgrades at Faris Field, including two dirt infields, grass outfields on Diamonds 14 and 15. An additional $280,000 was committed to improve fencing on Diamonds 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Mandan Baseball Club and Mandan Softball Club are seeking sponsorships. For more information go to mandanbaseball.org or mandanfastpitch.com.