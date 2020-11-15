Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

JIMMIES BEAT MARAUDERS IN OT

Jed Butler scored the game-winner in overtime as the University of Jamestown defeated the University of Mary 3-2 on Sunday night in overtime.

With the Jimmies winning, it was the first time in 12 games the home team has earned a victory in the series. The Marauders dropped to 11-1-1-2.

Cody Shepard and Zach Garrett scored for the Marauders. Tanner Eskro, Johnny Witzke and goalie Kyle Haden were credited with assists. Hayden had 27 saves in goal.

The Marauders, who have lost two in a row, play at Williston State College on Friday and Saturday.

ALASKA ANCHORAGE DROPPING HOCKEY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alaska Anchorage will not field a men's hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves' status as an NCAA Division I program.

Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on that it is opting out of this season, part of the university's decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.