Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 13

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
U-MARY SOCCER ADDS 10 TO TEAM
Olivia Buckle, Sophia Lange, Jessica Lemmon, Mary Meeks, Kendra Park, Brianna Ramey, Grace Roswadovski, Kaitlyn Schwass, Ava Vizenor and Kayla Werlinger have signed with the University of Mary women's soccer team.
Buckle, from Chilliwack, British Columbia, will play defense.
"We are excited to add Olivia to the Marauder family and we cannot wait to see her grow as a player and person," said U-Mary coach Sarah Cook.
Lange plays defense and is from Big Lake, Minn.
"We are excited to have Sophia join our Marauder family," said Cook.
Lemmon comes to U-Mary from Arvada, Colo. She's expected to play midfield. Lemmon had three years of eligibility remaining.
"We are excited to witness Jessica’s success on and of the field," said Cook.
Meeks, a forward, is originally from Boise, Idaho.
"We cannot wait for Mary to join the Marauder family and witness her development over the coming years," Cook said.
Park is a forward from Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
Said Cook: "We are excited to have Kendra join the Marauders in the fall of 2021 and are looking forward to witnessing her development over the next years."
Ramsey is from Phoenix.
"We are excited that Brianna made UMary her choice and we cannot wait to see her excel on and off the field as a Marauder," Cook said.
Roswadovski, originally from Gillette, Wyo., is transferring from UND and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
"We are excited to see Grace excel on and off the field here at the University of Mary and cannot wait to welcome her to campus," Cook said.
Scwhwass, a forward, is from Oregon, Wisc.
"We are excited to welcome Kaitlyn to the University of Mary and cannot wait to see her development over the next four year," Cook said.
Vizenor, from Big Lake, Minn., plays defense.
"We are looking forward to having her as part of our Marauder family," Cook said.
Werlinger, who attends West Fargo Sheyenne, will play in the back.
Said Cook: "We are excited to add Kayla to the Marauder family and cannot wait to witness her growth over the years to come."
MARAUDERS SIGN TRIO TO SQUAD
Kayla Lewinski, Chloe Lieser and Elaina Lubeck have signed with the University of Mary volleyball team.
The 5-foot-11 Lewinski, from Sussex, Wisc., played on a 2020 state championship team.
"Kayla is a dynamic six rotation player who has the potential to make an impact early on,” said U-Mary coach Korie Tetzlaff. “We are so excited to see what she can do in orange and blue."
Lieser, 5-6, is a three-year starter at Roccori (Minn.) High School.
"Chloe has a ‘go-getter’ personality that will serve her well in a dual setting and defensive role,” said Tetzlaff. “She knows high-level volleyball and her incredible work ethic in academics and on the court make her a great fit in our Marauders program.”
Lubeck, 5-7, played outside hitter at Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School (S.D.), on its 21-0 team last season.
“Elaina’s athleticism will be fun to watch on the court,” said Tetzlaff. “She has the potential to excel defensively while contributing to our offense and is no stranger to winning. We can’t wait to see what great things Elaina will do for us.”
UND ALUM MORELLI DIES AT 84
Reg Morelli, who scored the game-winning goal for the University of North Dakota in the 1959 national championship game has died. He was 84.
"The North Dakota hockey family was saddened today to hear the passing of former UND hockey’s Reginald Morelli," UND head coach Brad Berry said. "Reggie was instrumental in building the foundation of North Dakota hockey."
Morelli scored 65 points for a then-school record in his senior season, a mark which stood for 20 years until 1979. He totaled 60 goals and 72 assists in three seasons.
Morelli played a key role in the opening and later the operation of Ralph Engelstad Arena.
