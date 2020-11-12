Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 13

Ramsey is from Phoenix.

"We are excited that Brianna made UMary her choice and we cannot wait to see her excel on and off the field as a Marauder," Cook said.

Roswadovski, originally from Gillette, Wyo., is transferring from UND and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

"We are excited to see Grace excel on and off the field here at the University of Mary and cannot wait to welcome her to campus," Cook said.

Scwhwass, a forward, is from Oregon, Wisc.

"We are excited to welcome Kaitlyn to the University of Mary and cannot wait to see her development over the next four year," Cook said.

Vizenor, from Big Lake, Minn., plays defense.

"We are looking forward to having her as part of our Marauder family," Cook said.

Werlinger, who attends West Fargo Sheyenne, will play in the back.

Said Cook: "We are excited to add Kayla to the Marauder family and cannot wait to witness her growth over the years to come."

MARAUDERS SIGN TRIO TO SQUAD