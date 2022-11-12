Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 13

BISON RALLY TO WIN

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller and TaMerik Williams each ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as North Dakota State beat Southern Illinois 21-18 on Saturday.

North Dakota State (8-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, heads into its season finale next Saturday against rival North Dakota riding a three-game win streak.

Miller's 5-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive early in the fourth quarter. Williams ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:40 remaining to stretch the Bison's lead to 21-10.

Miller completed 6 of 11 passes that included a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Johnson for the Bison in the first quarter.

Nic Baker threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox with 39 seconds left for Southern Illinois (5-5, 4-3), which has lost three straight. Baker was 14-of-23 passing for 174 yards and also threw an interception.

UND TOPS USD

GRAND FORKS (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday.

Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two-yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at intermission. Shuster then went back to Belquist for a 3-yard touchdown and found Isaiah Smith on an 11-yard strike to take a 28-13 lead after three quarters.

Aidan Bouman, who threw two first-half touchdown passes to stake the Coyotes to a 13-7 advantage, added a third touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

South Dakota converted just one of its three PAT attempts. Eddie Ogamba missed on the Coyotes first touchdown and had his kick blocked in the fourth quarter.

Shuster completed 24 of 28 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns with an interception to lead North Dakota (7-3, 5-2).

Bouman was 15 of 27 for 151 yards passing and three touchdowns for South Dakota (3-7, 2-5).

North Dakota closes out the regular season at North Dakota State next Saturday.

South Dakota plays host to Northern Iowa in its season finale Saturday.

BSC'S SKJOD RUNS AT NATIONALS

Bismarck State College freshman Raine Skjod placed 112th at the NJCAA national cross country meet on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Skjod did not arrive in Tallahassee until 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning due to travel issues out of Bismarck due to the storm. The race started shortly after 9 a.m.

Skjod posted a time of 29:45 at Apalachee Regional Park. His best time in the debut season for the Mystics' program was 28:10.