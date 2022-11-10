Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 11

WEATHER CAUSING MORE CANCELLATIONS

The winter storm is not done causing mayhem with North Dakota athletic schedules.

Last night's North Dakota State-Mayville State women's basketball game was cancelled with no makeup date announced.

United Tribes' basketball games with Williston State this evening have been moved to November 29, with the women's game being played at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's previously scheduled game between the University of Mary and Williston State's men's hockey teams, which has now shifted into the second game of the St. Thomas-Mary series, has been postponed with a makeup date to be determined.

MINOT HOT TOTS ANNOUNCE COACH

With their inaugural 2023 season quickly approaching, the newly formed Minot-based Northwoods League college summer baseball team has named its head coach.

Mitch Gallagher, ex-Bismarck Bull Moose head coach during the altered 2020 Northwoods League season, has been announced as the Hot Tots new coach.

Gallagher played two seasons each at Pepperdine and Xavier during his own collegiate baseball days, where he and his teams made several impressive postseason runs.

Gallagher also had experience playing in the Northwoods League before leading the Bull Moose, as he played for the Bismarck Larks during their inaugural season.

MYSTICS ASSIGNED SEED, OPPONENT AT NATIONALS

The Bismarck State volleyball team has been assigned its seed and opponent in the first round of the NJCAA Division II national volleyball tournament.

The Northwest Plains District champion Mystics were given the four seed and the task of facing third-seeded 2021 national runners-up Cowley College on November 17 at 9 a.m.

The Cowley Tigers come to the tournament as the Plains District B champion and enter with a record of 38-3.

SCHLINGER SIGNS WITH BLACK HILLS STATE

Bismarck State sophomore defensive specialist/libero Eden Schlinger has signed with Black Hills State to continue both her education and volleyball career, and will enroll in the Division II school in the spring.

During her two years with the Mystics that will conclude later this month at the NJCAA Division II national volleyball tournament, Schlinger has eclipsed 1,000 digs and currently ranks eighth in NJCAA's Division II in total digs with 1,048 and eleventh in digs per set.

Schlinger was named to this year's first-team all-Mon-Dak conference list as well as the Iowa Central all-tournament team. She will pursue a biology degree at Black Hills State.

CURTIS SIGNS WITH BISMARCK STATE

The Bismarck State volleyball team added another weapon to their future arsenal as they announced the signing of Bismarck High's Brooke Curtis to a national letter of intent Thursday.

Brooke will be featured as a middle and right-side hitter for the Mystics.

Curtis was a major player on last year's Demons team that lost the Class A state championship match against Century, and is working again to return her Demons to the 2022 Class A state tournament.

ELKINS HEADING TO NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Acey Elkins has been the highlight of Mandan's cross country team, as well as one of their feature runners in the track and field season, and she will be taking her talents to North Dakota State next year.

Committing to the Bison for track and field, Elkins joins one of the premier programs in the Midwest for her collegiate career.

Elkins is a six-time all-state cross country and track runner for the Braves and will have a shot to make it seven in the spring track and field season.