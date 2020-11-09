Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BOBCATS GAME TUESDAY POSTPONED
The Bismarck Bobcats' NAHL game tonight at Minot against the Minotauros has been postponed for COVID-19 related reasons.
The Bobcats have not played since their 8-1 win over St. Cloud on Oct. 30. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Minot on Friday and Saturday at VFW Sports Center in Bismarck. Game time both nights is 7:15 p.m.
LARKS' ULRICH EARN NWL HONOR
Bismarck Larks’ center fielder Wyatt Ulrich has been named a Rawlings Big Stick Award winner for the 2020 Northwoods League season.
In his fourth season with the Larks, the Indus, Minn., native hit .375 with a home run, four doubles and three triples before heading off to play his senior season of college baseball at NCAA Division I Richmond.
Ulrich, who set the Northwoods League record for career runs scored with 172, had an on-base percentage of .465, plus 35 runs, 17 stolen bases, 14 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .500 in 26 games during the 2020 season.
BSC INKS BENNO
Brynley Benno of Minot has signed with the Bismarck State College women’s softball team.
Benno is a two-time, all-state catcher for Des Lacs-Burlington High School. She also has earned All-West Region honors twice.
“Brynley’s devotion to the game and her positive attitude will be a big asset to the Mystics program,” BSC softball coach Thai Haggin said.
DSU'S FRYE EARNS WEEKLY AWARD
Dickinson State wide receiver Tyger Frye has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week.
The senior from Billings, Mont., caught 10 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Hawks’ 52-34 win over Presentation College on Saturday.
Dickinson State finished the regular season unbeaten at 9-0.
