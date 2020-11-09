 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 10

Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 10

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOBCATS GAME TUESDAY POSTPONED

The Bismarck Bobcats' NAHL game tonight at Minot against the Minotauros has been postponed for COVID-19 related reasons.

The Bobcats have not played since their 8-1 win over St. Cloud on Oct. 30. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Minot on Friday and Saturday at VFW Sports Center in Bismarck. Game time both nights is 7:15 p.m.

LARKS' ULRICH EARN NWL HONOR

Bismarck Larks’ center fielder Wyatt Ulrich has been named a Rawlings Big Stick Award winner for the 2020 Northwoods League season.

In his fourth season with the Larks, the Indus, Minn., native hit .375 with a home run, four doubles and three triples before heading off to play his senior season of college baseball at NCAA Division I Richmond.

Ulrich, who set the Northwoods League record for career runs scored with 172, had an on-base percentage of .465, plus 35 runs, 17 stolen bases, 14 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .500 in 26 games during the 2020 season.

BSC INKS BENNO

Brynley Benno of Minot has signed with the Bismarck State College women’s softball team.

Benno is a two-time, all-state catcher for Des Lacs-Burlington High School. She also has earned All-West Region honors twice.

“Brynley’s devotion to the game and her positive attitude will be a big asset to the Mystics program,” BSC softball coach Thai Haggin said.

DSU'S FRYE EARNS WEEKLY AWARD

Dickinson State wide receiver Tyger Frye has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior from Billings, Mont., caught 10 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Hawks’ 52-34 win over Presentation College on Saturday.

Dickinson State finished the regular season unbeaten at 9-0.

+1 
wu

Ulrich
+1 
benno

Benno
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Niyo: It's Jim Harbaugh's pedestal that sets Wolverines up for a fall
College

John Niyo: It's Jim Harbaugh's pedestal that sets Wolverines up for a fall

  • Updated

There's not much left to say now, because what's done is done. And the fact that Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines keep doing this, flinching in the face of their rivals and forcing Michigan fans to reconcile the reality of their program with its mythology, shouldn't come as a surprise anymore. It is what it is, as coaches and players like to say. And at the end of the day, to borrow another ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News