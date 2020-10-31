Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY SWEEPS IOWA STATE

Seth Cushing scored a pair of first-period goals to help the University of Mary finish a weekend sweep with a 5-0 win over Iowa State on Saturday at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

The Marauders won the opener 2-0 on Friday and have shut out the Cyclones three times this season.

Zach Garrett, Andrew Huber and Jaren Hugelen added goals and Conan Hayton stopped 30 shots in posting the shutout.

Matthew Ayres (7) and Tyler Szturm (19) combined for 26 saves for Iowa State (2-4).

U-Mary (10-0-0-2) hosts Dakota College-Bottineau on Saturday, Nov. 7.

DICKINSON STATE CLAIMS NSAA TITLE

Dickinson State clinched its sixth consecutive North Star Athletic Association title on Saturday with a 26-14 victory over Valley City State.

Drew Boedecker completed 18 of 27 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns and added 68 yards rushing and a TD on 16 carries for the Blue Hawks. Jaret Lee caught six passes for 101 yards and a TD.

The Blue Hawks (8-0) wrap up the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home against Presentation, S.D.

