BSC TO INDUCT THREE TO HALL

Tom Woodmansee, Staci Sprauer and Tom Kirchoffner will be inducted into the Bismarck State College Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Thursday.

Woodmansee, a Bismarck High graduate, participated in basketball and baseball at BSC from 1962-1964, before going on to pitch for two seasons at Wyoming. He posted a record of 11-6 in his two seasons on the mound for the Cowboys, including four complete games.

Woodmansee worked as a teacher before a stint in the military. From there, he returned to Bismarck to work at Woodmansee Book and Stationary, while also working as a radio announcer for nearly three decades.

Kirchoffner coached the BSC men's basketball team for seven seasons, compiling a record of 103-102. His teams won four junior college state titles and he led the Mystics the NJCAA Sweet 16 at nationals in the 1986-87 season.

Sprauer, from Vancouver, Wash., played one season of volleyball at BSC, earning All-American honors in 1994 and helping the Mystics to a 28-9 record. Before that she played four seasons of basketball at Oregon, finishing as the school's seventh all-time leading scorer.

REGION 13 TOURNEY PUSHED BACK

The Region 13 baseball tournament in Glendive, Mont., will start on Saturday, pushed back one day due to weather concerns.

Bismarck State College (29-7) faces Dakota County Technical College (19-9) in the first game at 10 a.m., followed by top-seeded Miles (35-12) hosting Williston State College (30-14).

Loser out and semifinal games also will be played Saturday, followed by a loser out game and the championship game on Sunday. If necessary, a second championship game will be played Monday.

The winner advances to the best-of-three North Plains District tournament May 19-20 at the site of the Region 11 (Iowa) winner. The winner of that tournament advances to the NJCAA World Series.

NDSU INKS NDSCS STANDOUT

North Dakota State has added North Dakota State College of Science All-American Grace Massaquoi.

The versatile 5-10 forward from Richfield, Minn., averaged 15 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season, helping the Wildcats to a 30-5 record and Mon-Dak Conference championship.