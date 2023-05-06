LEGACY SETS TWO RELAY RECORDS AT DAKOTA RELAYS

The Legacy boys 100 meter relay teams set a record in winning the event on Saturday at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Talen Farland, Dylan McGlothlin, Reece Snow and Nathan Mathern ran a winning time of 41.5 seconds.

The Sabers’ 1600 relay team of Snow, Farland, Cayden Kraft and McGlothlin finished the day by turning in a record 3:18.95, the 31st record set at the two-day meet.

Legacy also set a record in the 800 relay on Friday.

For the second day in a row, Kelsie Belquist of New Rockford-Sheyenne set a record at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Belquist broke her own record in winning the 100 meter hurdles on Saturday, finishing in 14.16 seconds. On Friday, the Rocket junior standout ran 14.4 to set a new mark in the event.

She also won the 300 hurdles in a record time of 42.87.