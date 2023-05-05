LEGACY, BHS RELAYS SET RECORDS

The Legacy boys 800 meter relay team set a record in winning the Class AA event at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Talen McFarland, Dylan McGlothlin, Reese Snow and Nathan Mathern turned in a winning time of 1:26.05.

The Bismarck boys 3200 relay team also set a new mark on Friday.

Dawson Balzer, Tyler Wahl, Autin Wick and Parker Hintz finished in 7:57.01.

Minot’s Anthony Brown won the boys long jump with a leap of 21-7.75.

Kelsie Belquist of New Rockford-Sheyenne set a new record in the first event of the day, winning the girls 100 hurdles in 14.4.

PASSERI SETS MARK

Arianna Passeri set the NDSU Tune-Up meet record in the long jump on Friday in Fargo.

The University of Mary senior posted a winning mark of 19 feet, 9.75 inches to win the event.

Sakenaa Massiah (200, 23.74, 200), Kiran Green (800, 2:14.63) and Taleigh Adrian (5,000, 19:35.21) each placed second. Antonia Genet was third in the high jump.

Brendon Hoyte had the lone win for the U-Mary men, tying for first in the 100 (10.72) with NDSU's Dante White.

Raheem Taitt-Best was second in the 400 (48.39).

Jorgen Paulson was third in the 100 (10.84) and long jump (23-0).

The Marauders head to St. Paul, Minn., for the Northern Sun championships May 11-13.

SCHOCH SECOND IN HOOP SHOOT

Lincoln Schoch, a third-grader at St. Anne’s Elementary School, finished second at the Elks National Hoop Shoot.

Schoch won the local Hoop Shoot competition in Bismarck in December, won the state contest in Jamestown and finished first in the regional in Rapid City. S.D.

Competing with 12 athletes ages 8-9 at the national Hoop Shoot in Chicago, Schoch hit 23 of 25 free throws to finish second.