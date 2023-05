WILLISTON STAR COMMITS TO BISON

The 6-2 St. Romain also is a top basketball player for the Coyotes. In football, he had 500 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions. He also had two rushing TDs and one through the air. In basketball, St. Romain averaged 22.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.