SEGUIN DRAFTED TO CFL

Former North Dakota defensive lineman Quintin Seguin was selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the sixth round of the 2023 CFL Draft late Tuesday evening.

Seguin joins fellow former UND player Tyron Vrede on the Redblacks roster.

Seguin spent five seasons as a Fighting Hawk before transferring to Charleston Southern for the 2022 season, appearing in 44 games and tallying 90 tackles (40 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

In his one year at Charleston Southern, Seguin registered 28 tackles (15 solo), a sack and two quarterback hurries.

FOUR BOBCATS CALLED IN USHL DRAFT

Four current members of the Bismarck Bobcats were selected in the United States Hockey League's Phase II Draft Wednesday.

Adam Pietila (Round 3, Pick 41 to Youngstown), Michael Neumeier (Round 5, Pick 77 to Fargo), Evan Hunter (Round 13, Pick 184 to Madison) and Nick Baer (Round 15, Pick 221 to Dubuque) were selected.

Three players tendered by the Bobcats, Gabe Kenne, Stephen Peck and Jack Kernan were also selected.

The Phase II Draft is open to all junior hockey-eligible players who are not already on USHL protected lists. The drafting teams control a player's rights if they join the USHL and play Tier I juniors.

All drafted players are still eligible to return and play for the Bobcats.

LARKS ADD RICHARS

Continuing to build out their 2023 pitching staff, the Bismarck Larks Twitter account announced Wednesday that they had signed Grant Richars of Southwestern Illinois College to play for the team this summer.

Richars is a freshman righthanded hurler from Fenton, Missouri. He has thrown 10.2 innings, allowing 10 hits and nine runs (four earned) and issuing eight walks and tallying 18 strikeouts.

Richars has also hit .336 with six home runs, 34 RBIs and 39 runs scored with 10 stolen bases this season.

RIVERWOOD GOLFER GETS SEASON'S FIRST ACE

The season's first hole in one comes courtesy of Riverwood Golf Course and golfer Matt Schroeder.

Schroeder earned the ace on RGC's 14th hole, smacking it home with an eight iron from 166 yards out.

Witnesses were Jared Miller, Adam Berger and Ben Bucholz.

NELSON INVITED TO VIKINGS MINICAMP

In a late-night announcement on their Twitter account, the University of Mary announced that star quarterback Logan Nelson has received and accepted an invitation to Vikings rookie minicamp this weekend.

In his career with the Marauders, Nelson played in 27 games, throwing for nearly 6,400 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Nelson will be competing to earn one of two remaining spots on the Vikings' 90-man roster after last weekend's NFL Draft.