MANDAN MUNICIPAL OPENS WEDNESDAY

Mandan Municipal Golf Course will open for the season on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Hours of operation will depend on the weather. Tee times can be made at golfmandan.com.

OKLAHOMA HIRES NDSU’S KISH

Oklahoma has hired North Dakota State wrestling coach Roger Kish for the same position.

Kish compiled a dual record of 109-69 with the Bison in 12 seasons as head coach. He also was an assistant at NDSU for two years under Bucky Maughan.