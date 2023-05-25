Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KRAFT ADVANCES

North Dakota State's Matt Kraft has qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The junior from Bismarck placed fourth in the javelin with a career-best throw of the 234 feet, 5 inches at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds on Wednesday night in Sacramento, Calif.

Kraft, who attended Legacy, won the Summit League title in the javelin earlier this month. He will throw at D-I nationals June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

MANDAN RODEO SEAT EVENT SET

The Select-A-Seat Event for the 144th Mandan Rodeo will be held at the new Dale Pahlke Arena June 6 from 4-6 p.m.

The event offers rodeo fans the opportunity to explore the new facility free of charge. No ticket is required to attend. The new arena is located at 2428 Longspur Trail in Mandan.

Tickets and seats can also be purchased at mandanrodeo.com or by calling (701) 877-4386.

SEVEN MARAUDERS EARN AWARD

University of Mary women's golfers Emily St. Aubin and Alli Hulst, wrestlers Laken Boese, Matthew Kaylor and Riley Noble and men's golfers Gavin Argent and Cody Brunner have earned College Sports Communicators 2022-23 Academic All-District honors for NCAA Division II.

Boese, from Bismarck, posted a 17-14 record at 141 pounds. He also the second-most pins (7) on the team. Boese has a 3.51 GPA in nursing.

Kaylor, also from Bismarck, went 29-12 at 197 and placed third at the super regionals. He carried a GPA of 3.67 in criminal justice and is a junior academically and sophomore athletically.

St. Aubin, from Ashley, had three top 10 finishes and carries a 3.74 GPA in nursing. Hulst, from Bismarck, has a 3.61 GPA in university studies, and has played all three seasons for the Marauders.

Argent, from Minot, shot the two lowest scores for the U-Mary men's golf team and had three top 10 finishes. He has a 3.98 GPA in mechanical engineering. Brunner placed 14th in the NSIC standings. He graduated with a 3.53 GPA in biology.

Athletes must carry a GPA of at least 3.50, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing and compete in at least 50 percent of a team's competitions to be eligible for the award.

MINOT STATE'S BAGSHAW SIGNED

Minot State pitcher Bryant Bagshaw has signed with the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer Baseball League.

Bagshaw, from Lake Havasu, Ariz., pitched 66 2/3 innings for the Beavers with a 6-3 record. He graduated in May with a degree in biology.