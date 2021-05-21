Area Sports Briefs: May 22

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NARBUVOLL NETS TOP REGION HONOR

Ida Narbuvoll from the University of Mary has been named the USTFCCCA Central Region Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Narbuvoll, a seven-time All-American for the Marauders, won the 1,500-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs at the Northern Sun conference meet last weekend in Duluth. Narbuvoll, a senior from Norway, will compete ion the 5K and 10K at the NCAA Division II national meet May 27-29 in Allendale, Mich.

Narbuvoll is just the second U-Mary athlete to earn the Central Region honor in outdoor track, joining Melissa Agnew who earned the award twice in 2012 and 2013.

UND ADDS TO STAFF

Steven Aldridge has been hired as an assistant coach for the UND men's basketball program.

Aldridge spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Eastern Washington. He also has experience at Western Colorado University and San Diego City College.

