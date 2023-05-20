WELTZ, HYTTINEN EARN ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

Bismarck State freshmen Aanders Weltz and Bryn Hyttinen earned All-America honors in the javelin at the NJCAA national meet on Saturday in Hobbs, N.M.

Weltz came into the met with the nation’s sixth-best throw and threw 176-0 n his final attempt to claim fifth place. He also had a throw of 172-6.

Hyttinen had the 14th-best mark coming into nationals and went into the women’s finals in ninth place before throwing 124-4 and a school-record 126-11 to finish sixth, becoming BSC’s first womens track All-American since Monica Fedora in 1984.