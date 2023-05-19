CURL, JOHNSEN, KRAFT, ROCKEY NAMED

Four North Dakota State track and field athletes are among 15 Bison named to the All-Summit League Team.

Junior Levi Rockey (shot put) and sophomore Brock Johnsen (110 hurdles) from Century were named.

Redshirt freshman Cullen Curl from St. Mary's was honored in the 400 and 1,600 relay, while Matt Kraft, a junior from Legacy, earned the award in the javelin.

To receive All-Summit League honors, athletes must finish in the top three at the conference championship meet.

ALL-STAR SOFTBALL ROSTERS SET

The rosters have been set for the Scheels Softball All-Star Series.

East and West squads will square off in games in West Fargo on Monday, June 5 and in Bismarck at the Sanford Sports Complex on Tuesday, June 6. Two games are set at West Fargo Sheyenne on June 5, with a skills competition at 4 p.m. followed by the third game of the series at 6 p.m. in Bismarck.

Three players from Bismarck-Mandan will play for the West team -- Gabi Bird of Century, Megan Weisbeck of Legacy and Caitlyn Dannenfelzer of Bismarck.

Taylor Christensen of Beulah, Daisy Sparrow of Central McLean and Brecken Bieber of Beulah were also selected for the West squad, which will be coached by Kyle Christensen of Beulah and Kulzer Yetterboe of Washburn-Center-Stanton.

The East team will be coached by Anthony Myer of Northern Cass and Michael Finch of Fargo Shanley.