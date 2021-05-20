Area Sports Briefs: May 20

AREA BRIEFS
SEVEN MARAUDERS QUALIFY FOR NATIONALS
Seven University of Mary athletes, including four with top-five national qualifying standards, have made the cut for the NCAA Division II national track meet.
Senior Ida Narbuvoll and junior D'Andra Morris both advance to the national tournament ranked second in their events. Narbuvoll's time of 33:32.69 in the 10,000 meters places her second. Morris' leap of 43-5.2 is the second-best qualifying effort in the triple jump. Narbuvoll has also qualified in the 5,000 meters where she's ranked fifth in 16:03.40.
Senior Chriss-Ann Thomas ranks fourth in the 400 with a season best of 54.75. Freshman Elizabeth Acheson is the No. 5 qualifier in the 800 in 2:08.90
U-Mary's other qualifiers are sophomore Tereza Bolibruch (11th in the 100, 13.88), senior Lexus Lovan (11th in the long jump, 19-11.4) and junior Taylor Hestekin (14th in the 1,500, 4:26.66).
The three-day national meet is scheduled to begin May 27 at Allendale, Mich.
RUGBY ALL-STATER BOUND FOR BSC
Jaden Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 forward from Rugby, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.
Hamilton earned first-team Class B all-state honors as a senior, was a Mr. Basketball finalist and the Region 6 player of the year. He reached the 1,000-point plateau and helped the Panthers qualify for the state tournament.
BSC coach Jim Jeske said Hamilton has the ability to score inside and beyond the arc and defend at multiple positions.
MYSTICS SIGN BASKETBALL-SOFTBALL ATHLETE
Haley Gereau, a basketball and softball player at Grand Forks Central, has signed a letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College.
Gereau, a 5-foot-9 forward, averaged 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for Central last winter, blocked 23 shots and had 35 steals.
BSC coach Thai Haggin says Gereau has demonstrated the ability to play power forward and run the floor. In softball, Gereau is primarily an outfielder but has played other positions.
JAMESTOWN INFIELDER TO PLAY FOR BSC
Gracie Gunderson, an infielder from Medina, has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.
Gunderson plays third base for Jamestown High School.
BARTLETT CARDS ACE AT O'LEARY
Derek Bartlett logged a hole in one on Wednesday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. Bartlett sank his tee shot on the eighth hole with a 9-iron. The hole was playing at 122 yards.
Witnesses to the ace were Mike Page, Stacy Lehfeldt and Adam Bitterman.