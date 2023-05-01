U-MARY SOFTBALL COACH RESIGNS

University of Mary softball coach Dre Frantz has resigned after two seasons.

Frantz is a former All-American softball player and a member of the University of Mary hall of fame. The Marauders went 14-77 the past two seasons.

"Thank you to the University of Mary, Marauders athletics and our UMary scholar-athletes," Frantz said in a statement. "I'm leaving as a grateful and appreciative person for the opportunity that was given to me. The UMary softball program is close to my heart, and I will continue to support my fellow Marauders."

Kaitlyn Alvarado will serve as interim coach as a search begins for a new head coach.

"Our department was saddened to hear of the decision by coach Frantz to step away from Marauders softball," U-Mary Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Cooper Jones said in a statement. "While we certainly understood Dre's reasoning and her goal of spending more time with her family, it was still difficult news to hear.

"We thank Dre for her many contributions to our softball program."

FEENEY HONORED

North Dakota State pitcher Cade Feeney has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.

Feeney fired 7 2/3 scoreless innings against Western Illinois on Friday for the Bison in their 10-0 win. Feeney struck out five and allowed just five hits and one walk.

The win was the 20th overall for Feeney, tied for the third-most ever at NDSU. For the season, the junior right-hander from Bismarck leads the Bison in wins (5), innings (62 2/3) and is second in strikeouts (64).

BSC SCHEDULE SET

Bismarck State College hops into postseason play this week.

In baseball, the Mystics host Lake Region College in a best-of-three series, with two games Saturday and a third on Sunday, if necessary. The winner advances to the Region 13 tournament.

The BSC softball team faces Williston State College on Thursday in Glendive, Mont., in opening round action of the Region 13 tournament.

On Wednesday, the Marauder-Mystics Tune-up track meet will be held at the Bowl. Field events start at 11 a.m., running events at 1 p.m. Minot State and Dickinson State are expected to attend.

THREE SIGN WITH BSC TRACK

Morgan Brindley and Eric Hasby of Legacy High in Bismarck, Ava Stafford from Cody, Wyo., and Tiana Culmer from Nassau, Bahamas have signed national letters of intent to attend Bismarck State College and participate in track and field for the Mystics.

Brindley and Hasby will run cross country. Stafford has earned all-state honors in cross country four times, and qualified for state in track multiple times. Culmer projects to compete in the 400 meters and 400 hurdles.

BSC INKS NUNEZ

Alvaro Nunez of Denver, Colo., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play baseball for the Mystics.

Nunez, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College, hit .373 and went 5-2 on the mound with a 3.32 ERA last season.