WOLF, KRAFT QUALIFY FOR NCAA PRELIMS

Legacy High grads Austin Wolf at the University of North Dakota and Matt Kraft at North Dakota State have qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary round track and field meet.

Wolf, a 2018 Legacy grad, holds the 25th-best mark in the high jump in NCAA Division I after clearing 7-feet, 1/4 inches at the Stanford Invitational last month.

Kraft, a 2019 Legacy grad, ranks 12th nationally in the javelin with his top mark of 233 feet, 8 inches coming in a first-place effort at the Summit League Championships last weekend in Fargo.

The NCAA West Preliminary Round will be held in Sacramento, Calif., May 24-27.

NWL ALL-STAR GAME ON ESPNU

Two Northwoods League games in Bismarck this summer will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Bismarck Larks game against Minot on June 22 and the Great Plains All-Star Game on Aug. 1, both at Municipal Ballpark, will be shown on ESPNU.

Select Northwoods League games will continue to be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Larks' season opener is May 29 at home against Duluth at 7:05 p.m.

BRITT JOINS UND HOCKEY TEAM

Logan Britt is the seventh transfer to join the University of North Dakota hockey team this offseason.

Britt, a defenseman, played the past two seasons at Sacred Heart, tallying five goals and 28 assists in 74 games. Britt began his career at Quinnipiac.

Britt joins defensemen Bennett Zmolek, Garrett Pyke, Keaton Pehrson, forwards Cameron Berg and former Bismarck Bobcat Hunter Johannes and goaltender Ludvig Persson as transfers joining the Fighting Hawks.