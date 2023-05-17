THREE MARAUDERS TO NATIONALS

Arianna Passeri, Morgan Hertz and Raheem Taitt-Best will participate in the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships in Pueblo, Colo., May 25-27.

Passeri, a two-time All-American in the long jump, is seeded 11th in the event with a mark of 20 feet, 4 inches. The senior from Rosemount, Minn., earned All-American status at the 2022 outdoor meet and 2023 indoor championships.

Hertz, a junior from Mott, N.D., will run in the 400-meter hurdles after winning the NSIC championship in a time of 59.65.

Taitt-Best, a freshman from Bridgetown, Barbados, will run in the 200 and 400. Taitt-Best set Northern Sun and U-Mary records in the 400 (46.94) at the conference meet in Mankato in St. Paul, Minn., last weekend.

Hertz and Taitt-Best are making their nationals debut. All three will compete on May 25.

JAMES, DRAHEIM NAMED TO TEAM

Cal James and Jonathan Draheim from the University of Mary football team have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association 2023 All-Central Region Team.

James, the Marauders’ all-time leader in hits, runs and doubles, finished the season with an average of .382 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs. James, a junior from Buffalo, Minn., also set a single-season record with 65 runs scored. The Marauders’ third baseman led the team in on-base (.509) and slugging (.674) percentage.

Draheim, a senior right-handed pitcher from Jordan, Minn., finished the sason with a record of 7-3. He struck out 56 batters in 65 1/3 innings and had an earned run average of 3.72.

Draheim finished his career as the Marauders’ all-time leader in wins (18), innings pitched (235), starts (41) and strikeouts (191).

THREE MYSTCS ON ALL-MON-DAK TEAM

Sophomore Darion Alexander and freshmen Jordan Tucker and Kyle Odenbach were named to the all-Mon-Dak Conference baseball team.

The trio helped Bismarck State finish 30-9, advancing to the conference semifinals.

Alexander, a Greenwood, Minn., native, went 3-1 with a 4.56 earned-run average and 22 strikeouts in 25.2 innings on the mound. A pitcher/infielder/outfielder, he hit .308 with two homers and 25 RBIs while scoring 44 runs for the Mystics.

Tucker, an outfielder from Detroit Lakes, Minn., led the league with a .422 average. Playing in all 39 games for BSC, he had 57 hits, scored 61 runs and drove in 26. He had seven homers and stole 18 bases with a 1.182 OPS.

Odenbach, a left-handed pitcher from Thompson, went 3-1 with one save and a 3.77 ERA. He struck out 39 in 28.2 innings as a reliever, holding opponents to a .211 batting average.

FREIDT FIRES ACE

Dwight Friedt made the first hole-in-one of the season at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Wednesday.

Friedt aced the 163-yard No. 4 hole, using a 6-iron.

Witnesses were Rich Dunn, Jake Doll and Dave Wolf.