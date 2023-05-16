FEENEY HONORED

North Dakota State pitcher Cade Feeney has been named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Baseball Team.

Feeney, from Bismarck, leads the Bison in wins (6), innings (76 2/3) and strikeouts (72) this season.

In order to qualify for the award, student-athletes must have a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

The Bison (20-27) host South Dakota State Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Fargo to close out the regular season.

FOUR MARAUDERS CITED BY NSIC

Chloe Chong and Doaa Farouk Mohamed from the University of Mary tennis team have earned All-NSIC first team singles honors.

Chong went 8-6 in singles play at No. 1. Mohamed was 12-4 at No. 2.

Hala Hossam Awad earned second-team honors after going 15-1 at No. 3 singles. Ilona Freitag was named to the second team in doubles after going 11-5 with Chong for the Marauders, who had a dual record of 11-6.