Area Sports Briefs: May 16

Patrick Johnson got Bismarck on the scoreboard at 12:32 of the third, but Galatz added an empty-netter at 18:21 to seal the win and a weekend sweep heading into the postseason.

Jacob Zacharewicz stopped 32 of 33 shots he faced for Minnesota. Ian Shane finished with 23 saves for the Bobcats, who will be the No. 2 seed for the Central Division semifinals.

BSC STILL ALIVE

Bismarck State College faces Miles Community College at 12 p.m. Sunday in the Region XIII championship game in Rosemount, Minn.

The Mystics, who lost to Miles 7-1 in their first game Saturday, rebounded for a 10-2 win over Dawson in loser-out play.

The Mystics (26-9) would have to beat Miles (42-13-1) twice on Sunday to advance to national-tournament qualifier next week.

LEWIS CLAIMS WIN

Legacy's Brandon Lewis set a new meet record in the long jump at the Summit League meet on Friday in Vermilion, S.D.

The North Dakota State junior posted a mark of 25 feet, 6 inches to break the meet record, which had stood since 1992. Lewis also moved into the No. 2 spot all-time on the NDSU long jump list.

The Bison won their 11th straight conference title on Saturday, totaling 238 points.

