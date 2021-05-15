Area Sports Briefs: May 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BUCKS TOP BLIZZARD
Justin Ranken ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Glenn Cuillette added a pair of rushing TDs as the Bismarck Bucks beat the Green Bay Blizzard 58-46 Saturday night.
The home victory boosted Bismarck's record to 2-1. It was the Bucks' second win over Green Bay. The first came 41-35 in Wisconsin on April 23.
The Bucks committed three first-half turnovers and trailed 31-27 at halftime, but the home team outscored the Blizzard 31-19 in the second half.
The Bucks produced 58 points after being held to 18 last week.
The Bucks ran for 143 yards and held a 247-163 edge in total offense.
Bismarck hosts the Northern Arizona Rangers May 22 at 6:05 p.m.
BOBCATS FALL TO WILDERNESS
CLOQUET, Minn. – Christian Galatz scored two goals as the Minnesota Wilderness posted a 4-1 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday night in their NAHL regular-season finale.
Galatz got the Wilderness on the board at 12:30 of the second period and Mikol Sartor and Ethan Wolthers notched goals 1:19 apart later in the period to stake Minnesota to a 3-0 lead. Wolthers’ goal came on the power play.
Patrick Johnson got Bismarck on the scoreboard at 12:32 of the third, but Galatz added an empty-netter at 18:21 to seal the win and a weekend sweep heading into the postseason.
Jacob Zacharewicz stopped 32 of 33 shots he faced for Minnesota. Ian Shane finished with 23 saves for the Bobcats, who will be the No. 2 seed for the Central Division semifinals.
BSC STILL ALIVE
Bismarck State College faces Miles Community College at 12 p.m. Sunday in the Region XIII championship game in Rosemount, Minn.
The Mystics, who lost to Miles 7-1 in their first game Saturday, rebounded for a 10-2 win over Dawson in loser-out play.
The Mystics (26-9) would have to beat Miles (42-13-1) twice on Sunday to advance to national-tournament qualifier next week.
LEWIS CLAIMS WIN
Legacy's Brandon Lewis set a new meet record in the long jump at the Summit League meet on Friday in Vermilion, S.D.
The North Dakota State junior posted a mark of 25 feet, 6 inches to break the meet record, which had stood since 1992. Lewis also moved into the No. 2 spot all-time on the NDSU long jump list.
The Bison won their 11th straight conference title on Saturday, totaling 238 points.