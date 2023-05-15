BROWN NAMED MANDAN GIRLS XC COACH

Gregory Brown has been named the head girls cross country coach at Mandan High School.

Brown was the head girls cross country coach at Watford City from 2006-18. He coached one individual champion and four state runner-up finishers, along with one state team title and two state runner-up team finishes.

The Selby, S.D., native is a graduate of the University of Mary and teaches science at Mandan High School. He also serves as the Braves girls track coach.

U-MARY’S CARMICHAEL NAMED TO ALL-NSIC TEAM

Carrie Carmichael of the University of Mary has been named to the all-Northern Sun women’s golf team.

The freshman from Williston was named to the second team, one of 12 golfers on the first- and second-team squads.

Carmichael led U-Mary to a seventh-place finish in the NSIC tournament, a jump of three spots from last season. She shot a 234 in the three-day event. Her opening round of 75 was the season-low round for a Marauders golfer.

Carmichael shot five of the Marauders’ eight lowest round of the season. In nine tournaments, she finished in the top five three times and the top 10 five times. She had a season average of 81.9.