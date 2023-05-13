PASSERI WINS FIRST NSIC TITLE

Arianna Passeri won her first Northern Sun championship at the conference outdoor track meet on Friday in St. Paul, Minn.

Passeri, the NSIC long jump runner-up in the 2022 outdoor and 2023 indoor, posted a 5.99 meter jump to lead the way. The Rosemount, Minn., native clinched the title with a 5.97 meter leap on her second attempt of the day and reached the NCAA provisional qualifying distance with a 5.99 on her fourth try.

Andrijana Fundak placed fifth in the 10,000 in 38:24.51. Taylor Weidner added a fifth in the long jump (5.51 m). Antonia Genet tied for eighth in the high jump (5.51 m).

Malakhi Stevenson led the U-Mary men, posting a second-place finisher in the heptathlon.

Stevenson posted personal-best 6,161 points in the multisport event, winning one even and finishing second in five. He only had one performance outside the top six while winning the javelin. He was second in the long jump, high jump, 110 hurdles, discus and 1,500.

Raheem Taitt-Best posted a school record and NCAA provisional qualifying time of 47.15 in the prelims of the 400.

Dawson Strom finished eighth in the 10,000 (33:00.57), Jorgen Paulson sixth in the long jump (7.06 m) and Logan Barnes sixth in the high jump (1.92 m).